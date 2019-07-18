Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary McKay Strauss. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Strauss, Mary McKay 86, Fortified with the Sacraments Of Holy Mother Church, and surrounded by the love of her family, went to be with our Lord on Tuesday July 16, 2019, in Webster Groves, MO. Whether as a mother, MeeMaw, sister, aunt or friend, her smile and spirit lifted everyone she knew. Mary Strauss was a legend, but not in her own mind. Mary loved her family and her Catholic faith. She believed she was pretty funny, and truthfully, she was right. She searched for and encouraged the best in people. She loved good food and cheap wine, and she cherished every visit, lunch, or family gathering up until the very end. Born to David and Thelma McKay on Oct. 5, 1932, Mary grew up in Clayton, MO and graduated from St. Joseph's Academy. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers D.J. and Bob McKay, sisters Pat Huckstep and Bette Dolan, and her former husband Victor C. Strauss. She will be forever missed and lovingly remembered by her eight children, Connie Schleeper (Joe), Victor Strauss, Jr. (Sara), Peter Strauss (Jackie), Paul Strauss, Mary Carol Strauss-Barrett, Mark Strauss, Stephen Strauss (Bettina), and Philip Strauss. She was the best MeeMaw to her 26 grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and her love and compassion influenced countless lives. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations may be made to: The Way Of The Cross Garden, 12 West Glendale Rd., Webster Groves, MO 63119. Services: A memorial Mass celebrating Mary's life well-lived, will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. at Annunciation Catholic Church, 12 West Glendale Rd, in Webster Groves.

Strauss, Mary McKay 86, Fortified with the Sacraments Of Holy Mother Church, and surrounded by the love of her family, went to be with our Lord on Tuesday July 16, 2019, in Webster Groves, MO. Whether as a mother, MeeMaw, sister, aunt or friend, her smile and spirit lifted everyone she knew. Mary Strauss was a legend, but not in her own mind. Mary loved her family and her Catholic faith. She believed she was pretty funny, and truthfully, she was right. She searched for and encouraged the best in people. She loved good food and cheap wine, and she cherished every visit, lunch, or family gathering up until the very end. Born to David and Thelma McKay on Oct. 5, 1932, Mary grew up in Clayton, MO and graduated from St. Joseph's Academy. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers D.J. and Bob McKay, sisters Pat Huckstep and Bette Dolan, and her former husband Victor C. Strauss. She will be forever missed and lovingly remembered by her eight children, Connie Schleeper (Joe), Victor Strauss, Jr. (Sara), Peter Strauss (Jackie), Paul Strauss, Mary Carol Strauss-Barrett, Mark Strauss, Stephen Strauss (Bettina), and Philip Strauss. She was the best MeeMaw to her 26 grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and her love and compassion influenced countless lives. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations may be made to: The Way Of The Cross Garden, 12 West Glendale Rd., Webster Groves, MO 63119. Services: A memorial Mass celebrating Mary's life well-lived, will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. at Annunciation Catholic Church, 12 West Glendale Rd, in Webster Groves. Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 18, 2019

