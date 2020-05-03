Owen, Mary Norma passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020 at the age of 96. Norma was born in St. Louis, MO, the daughter of the late William and Hazel (Nabers) Goodwin. She was the beloved wife for 68 years of John Warren "Jack" Owen, who preceded her in death on November 15, 2016. Norma was a graduate of Beaumont High School in St. Louis. She proudly served as a sergeant in the Marine Corps and Reserves from 1944-1948. During the next 20 years, while raising five children, she earned her Masters and Specialist degrees in Education. Norma spent 33 years teaching grade school and middle school, mostly in the Kirkwood district. She influenced a legion of students to be better people as well as stronger learners. For nearly 50 years, Norma enjoyed singing with the Sweet Adelines, during which she served as president and costume chairman. She loved to travel, play bridge, sew for her family, read endlessly, and tend her garden. Throughout her long life, she retained her sharp wit, incredible intelligence, and loving spirit. Norma was the beloved sister of Shirley Roth, loving mother of Pamela Silverio, Janet Olson, James Owen, the late John William Owen, and the late Stephen Owen. She treasured her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and large extended family, who were fortunate to learn from and enjoy the fruits of her amazing love. Services: A memorial service will be scheduled after restrictions have been lifted. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to JDRF. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends and family may find additional information and sign the online guestbook at Schrader.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 3, 2020.