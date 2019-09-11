O'Brien, Mary 'Pat'

age 93, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Tuesday, September 10, 2019.

Beloved wife of the late Thomas E. O'Brien; dearest mother of Ruby (Todd) Hyde, Christina Ferry, Debbie White and many foster children over the years; dear grandmother of Rebecca, Sierra and Caleb; daughter of the late Vincent and Kathleen Leonard; sister of the late Vincent "Bud", Bob (Jane) and Bernie (Alma) Leonard; dear aunt of Bob (Marcia), Tim (Ann), Kevin (Connie) Leonard, and the late Sue (Bob) Finley, Nancy (Ray) Dickhaner, Karen (Greg) Schaeffler, Joanie (George) Sullman, Mike Leonard, Maureen Leonard and the late Kathy Stanley; godmother of Patrick Leonard; our dear great-grandmother, great-aunt and friend of many.

Pat was a teacher for over 25 years as a Sister of St. Joseph in St. Louis. In 1971 she married Tom O'Brien and moved to Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin where she was a 6th grade teacher for almost 20 years at Elkhart Lake Elementary School.

Special Thanks to the wonderful, caring staff at the Gatesworth and McKnight Place Extended Care, where she has lived for the past 8 years. Also, special thanks to the BJC Hospice Team.

Funeral Mass Friday, September 13, 10:00 a.m. at Annunziata Church, 9305 Clayton Rd. (St. Louis). Interment at St. Mary's Cemetery (Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sisters of St. Joseph. www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com