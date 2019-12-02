|
|
Ortyl, Mary "Jane"
passed away Friday, November 29, 2019. Beloved wife of Gregory L. Ortyl; loving mother of Greg J. (Becky) Ortyl and Shani (Jamison) Wahl; dearest grandmother of Isla, Harper, Chlover, Esme, Olive, Henry and the late Oakes; dear sister of John Prass, Nicki Vitale and the late Nick Vitale. Dear sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.
Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Tuesday, December 3, 12 noon. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Mighty Oakes Heart Foundation. www.mightyoakes.org. Visitation Monday, 4-7 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 2, 2019