Kofron, Mary P. (nee Gebhart) age 93, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Vernon K. Kofron; dear mother of Mary Clarie Kofron, Susan Camille (Warren) Ugalde, Patricia Anne Kofron, Pauline Marie (Dennis) McBride, Joseph Julian Kofron, Vincent David Kofron, Edmund Jerome (the late Linda) Kofron and the late Vernon Kenneth Kofron, Jr.; dear grandmother of Denise Michelle (Russell) Dow, Brian Michael Nestor, Katherine Anne Bliss, Victoria Elizabeth Bliss and Miles Jared Kofron, loving great-grandmother of Keegan Corliss Dow, Kieran Kenneth Dow and Olivia Genevieve Dow; dear sister of Herbert Gebhart, Nancy Lapeyre, Carol Marlo and the late Frank Gebhart; our dear aunt and friend. Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Monday, May 11, 5-8p.m. Funeral service private. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials to Alzheimer's Association, American Heart Association or Missouri Botanical Garden appreciated. Visitation Monday, 5:00-8:00 p.m. In accordance with county mandates and regulations related to COVID-19 only 9 people are allowed in parlor. The family requests that you respect social distancing guidelines.


Published in Post - Dispatch on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
11
Visitation
5:00 - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Funeral service
Interment
Resurrection Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
