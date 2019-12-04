St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Stewart, Mary P.

On Monday, December 2, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Hon. Joseph G. Stewart (MO Court of Appeals); loving mother of Edward (Christine), Mark (Lynn Ann Leveridge), Mary, and the late Joseph Jr. (surviving Sarah) Stewart. Adoring grandmother of Phillip, Paul, Patrick, Justin, Brian, Kerry, Colleen and Molly and doting great-grandmother to Sydney, Sam, Matthew, Megan, Chris, Joseph, William, Grafton, and Miles. Dear sister to Emily O'Neil Bott, John O'Neil, and the late Edward O'Neil and Lois O'Neil.

'Patsy' received a BS in Chemistry and English from SLU. She worked in radio at ABC in NY and KMOX in St. Louis before she married. She was known for her sharp wit and love of Scrabble. Joe was 99 when he passed away in 2014 and Patsy lived to be 101.

Services: Funeral from Cure of Ars Catholic Church, 670 S. Laclede Sta. Road, Friday, December 6, 930 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Louis University Paul C. Reinert Scholarship fund appreciated. Visitation Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Thursday December 5, 5-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 4, 2019
