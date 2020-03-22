Milner, Mary Patricia Kleine "Pat"

of Lake St. Louis, Missouri passed away peacefully in her sleep with her devoted husband of 72 years by her side on March 12, 2020. They were married on October 4, 1947 at the Notre Dame de Lourdes Catholic Church in Wellston, Missouri. The last few months of her life were spent in St George, Utah with her daughter and son-in-law, Patricia Ann (Pam) & Neil Fisher. She is survived by her husband: Virgil Milner; sisters: Joan Klinghammer & Jean Lee; grandchildren: Amy Lockhart (Sam), Justin Gwilliam (Dianna), Aaron Gwilliam, Katie Forsberg (Russell), Mary Ann Barker (James) and 16 great-grandchildren.

Those who preceded her in death are her parents: Laura Edna Lewis & Arthur Henry Kleine; siblings: Helen Finkes, Arthur Kleine, and Laura Patch. Pat was born on August 15, 1923 in St. Louis, Missouri and spent her whole life in St Louis & St Charles Counties. Services: Future Interment will be together with her husband at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.