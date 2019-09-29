Pettit, Mary "Joan"

(nee McMillen) of O'Fallon, MO, passed away Friday, September 27, 2019, at the age of 85. Beloved wife of the late John Scott Pettit; cherished daughter of the late Harry and Helen McMillen; devoted mother of Scott (the late Deborah) Pettit, Cynthia (Bruce) Broder, Philip (Mary) Pettit, Steve (Brenda) Pettit, and James Pettit; loving grandmother of thirteen grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; dear sister of Dan (Julie) McMillen.

Joan is also preceded in death by her sister Rita Bybee; and her brothers Jim McMillen, Jerry McMillen, and Jackie McMillen.

Joan was a faithful member of St. Barnabas Church for over 40 years, and she was also a member of the St. Vincent DePaul Society. Joan loved to travel all over the world, but most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family. Joan was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Memorials may be made in Joan's name to the .

Services: Vis. Mon., 9/30, 4-8 p.m., Baue-O'Fallon, 311 Wood St. Second Visitation Tues., 10/1, 9 a.m. followed by Funeral Mass at 10 a.m., St. Barnabas Catholic Church. Contact (636) 240-2242 or visit baue.com.