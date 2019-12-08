Agnew, D.C., Sister Mary Philip

Perryville native; Sister Mary Philip entered the Daughters of Charity in St. Louis in December 1953. Teacher in lllinois and Iowa, and in St. Louis at St. Louise de Marillac School (1963-1964); High School Principal at Ascension Catholic High School, Donaldsonville, La., and in St. Louis at Ursuline Academy (1986-1995); also served in St. Louis at the former Marillac Provincial House, DePaul Health Center (now Hospital) in Bridgeton (1996-2007), and at the Provincial Office of the Province of St. Louise (2015-2017). One of four children born to Daniel F. and Erline (Gagnepain) Agnew; two of her siblings also became members of the Vincentian Family--Sister Marie Agnew, D.C., who died in 2011, and Father Francis "Frank" Agnew, C.M., who died in March 2019. Sister's other brother, Daniel Agnew, also predeceased her. Sister is survived by two nieces and her Sisters in Community. Donations in Sister's memory may be made to the Daughters of Charity, 4330 Olive Street, St. Louis, Mo., 63108.

Services: Wake 9:30 AM followed by Funeral Mass at 11 AM, Tues., Dec. 10, Seton Residence Chapel, Evansville, Ind.; burial Weds, Dec. 11, 11 AM, Marillac Cemetery, Normandy, Mo. (7800 Natural Bridge; turn onto East Drive and follow road into the cemetery.)