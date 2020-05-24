Mary Phyllis White
White, Mary Phyllis (nee Salamone) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Carl Donald White; dearest mother of David (Michele) White and Donna (Juan) Alcozer; dear grandmother David M. White, Jenifer Alvarado, Teri (Steven) Plyman, Jesse (Sara) White, Melissa (Jesse) Clover, Christina (Jason) Bell, Antonio (Rachel) Alcozer, Andrea (Tony) Wilson, Don Alcozer and Rebecca Zolman; great-grandmother of Alexandra (Richard), Cheyenne (Chris), Chelsea (Turner), Danielle, Sydney, Alex, Eric, Isaac, Sarah, Gianna, Josilinia, Joshua, Joseph, Jul1ianna, Alyeska, Lauren, Luke, Joseph, Richard, Rosalee and Olivia; great-great-grandmother of Reagan; sister of Ann (the late George) Mohrman, Catherine (the late Bill) Worstell, the late Joe (Bobbie) Salamone, Nick (Ruth) Salamone, Anthony Salamone and John (survived by Terry) Salamone; our dear aunt, cousin and loved by many. Services: Funeral Mass Tuesday, May 26, 10:00 a.m. at St. Rose Philippine Duchesne Church, 2650 Parker Rd. (Florissant). Private Entombment at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com

Published in Post - Dispatch on May 24, 2020.
