White, Mary Phyllis (nee Salamone) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Carl Donald White; dearest mother of David (Michele) White and Donna (Juan) Alcozer; dear grandmother David M. White, Jenifer Alvarado, Teri (Steven) Plyman, Jesse (Sara) White, Melissa (Jesse) Clover, Christina (Jason) Bell, Antonio (Rachel) Alcozer, Andrea (Tony) Wilson, Don Alcozer and Rebecca Zolman; great-grandmother of Alexandra (Richard), Cheyenne (Chris), Chelsea (Turner), Danielle, Sydney, Alex, Eric, Isaac, Sarah, Gianna, Josilinia, Joshua, Joseph, Jul1ianna, Alyeska, Lauren, Luke, Joseph, Richard, Rosalee and Olivia; great-great-grandmother of Reagan; sister of Ann (the late George) Mohrman, Catherine (the late Bill) Worstell, the late Joe (Bobbie) Salamone, Nick (Ruth) Salamone, Anthony Salamone and John (survived by Terry) Salamone; our dear aunt, cousin and loved by many. Services: Funeral Mass Tuesday, May 26, 10:00 a.m. at St. Rose Philippine Duchesne Church, 2650 Parker Rd. (Florissant). Private Entombment at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society