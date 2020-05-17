Polansky, Mary (nee Palada), fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Sat., May 9, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Samuel; loving mother of Mark, Kim Polansky; loving grandmother of Gabriel, Rachel (Abraham) Cook, and Lance (Alexandra): great-grandmother of Baylee, Adella, Gwen, Calvin, David and Adalynn; dear sister, aunt and friend of many. Services: Service will be private. Interment JB National Cemetery. Online guestbook may be found at www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 17, 2020.