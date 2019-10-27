Mary Poliquin

Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
2:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Sarah Communityarian Chapel
12284 DePaul Dr
Bridgeton, MO
Prayer Service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
2:30 PM
Sarah Communityarian Chapel
12284 DePaul Dr
Bridgeton, MO
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
5:30 PM - 8:00 PM
The Theresa Centerother House Chapel
320 E. Ripa Ave
Lemay, MO
Prayer Service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
7:00 PM
The Theresa Centerother House Chapel
320 E. Ripa Ave
Lemay, MO
Poliquin S.S.N.D., Sister Mary Odile

Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection on Oct. 23, 2019. Beloved sister of Mary Werner of Frontenac, MO, Odile Lampe of Ellisville, MO, Rita Reilley of Seattle, WA and Michael Poliquin on St. Peters, MO. Our dear relative, friend and sister in religious life.

Services: Visitation at the Sarah Communityarian Chapel, 12284 DePaul Dr., Bridgeton, MO, on Mon., Oct. 28, 2019, from 2:30 until 3:30 p.m. with a prayer service at 2:30 p.m. Then taken to The Theresa Centerother House Chapel, 320 E. Ripa Ave., Lemay, MO 63125, for visitation from 5:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at 11:15 a.m. Interment Mother House Cemetery. Contributions to the School Sisters of Notre Dame, 320 E. Ripa Ave, Lemay, MO 63125, appreciated. A Kutis City Service
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 27, 2019
