Poliquin S.S.N.D., Sister Mary Odile

Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection on Oct. 23, 2019. Beloved sister of Mary Werner of Frontenac, MO, Odile Lampe of Ellisville, MO, Rita Reilley of Seattle, WA and Michael Poliquin on St. Peters, MO. Our dear relative, friend and sister in religious life.

Services: Visitation at the Sarah Communityarian Chapel, 12284 DePaul Dr., Bridgeton, MO, on Mon., Oct. 28, 2019, from 2:30 until 3:30 p.m. with a prayer service at 2:30 p.m. Then taken to The Theresa Centerother House Chapel, 320 E. Ripa Ave., Lemay, MO 63125, for visitation from 5:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at 11:15 a.m. Interment Mother House Cemetery. Contributions to the School Sisters of Notre Dame, 320 E. Ripa Ave, Lemay, MO 63125, appreciated. A Kutis City Service