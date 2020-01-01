Mary Porter

Guest Book
Service Information
Floral Hills Funeral Home and Floral Hills Cemetery
7000 BLUE RIDGE BLVD
Kansas City, MO
64133
(816)-353-1218
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church
12001 Wornall Road
Kansas City, MO
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church
12001 Wornall Road
Kansas City, MO
Obituary
Porter, Mary

(nee Soulis) 92, passed away on December 25, 2019. Mary was the beloved wife of the late James H. Porter; dearest mother of Carol Landgraf (James) and Barbara Sadler (Michael). Cherished grandmother of Gretchen, Michael, Stephanie Landgraf and Allison Sadler.

Longtime resident of Kansas City, MO, Mary moved to St. Louis in 2017, where she enjoyed living at The Fountains of West County. She was a volunteer for her church, hospital, and senior living center. Mostly she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. Our mom was a sweet, kind lady of deep faith who will be greatly missed.

Services: Visitation Saturday, January 4, 10:00 a.m.; Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 12001 Wornall Road, Kansas City, MO 64145. Prayer Service (Trisagion) and Funeral 11:00 a.m. Burial following at Floral Hills Funeral Home, 7000 Blue Ridge Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64133. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 12001 Wornall Road, Kansas City, MO 64145 or Easter Seals Midwest, 11933 Westline Industrial Drive, St. Louis, MO 63146.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 1, 2020
