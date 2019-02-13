St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
10:15 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Fouts, Mary R. (nee Lechner) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Sunday, February 10, 2019. Beloved wife of Freeman Fouts; loving mother of Freeman Fouts and the late Gail Campbell; proud grandmother of Freeman, Andrew and Anthony; our dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Friday, February 15, 10:15 a.m. for 11:00 a.m. Mass at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church (High Ridge). Interment Shepherd Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions appreciated to the . Visitation Thursday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 13, 2019
