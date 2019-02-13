|
|
Fouts, Mary R. (nee Lechner) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Sunday, February 10, 2019. Beloved wife of Freeman Fouts; loving mother of Freeman Fouts and the late Gail Campbell; proud grandmother of Freeman, Andrew and Anthony; our dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Friday, February 15, 10:15 a.m. for 11:00 a.m. Mass at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church (High Ridge). Interment Shepherd Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions appreciated to the . Visitation Thursday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 13, 2019