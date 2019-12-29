Renshaw, Mary

Mary Renshaw, died peacefully on Friday, December 13, 2019. She was 95.

Mrs. Renshaw is survived by her three children, Sandy (Beth) of St. Louis, Elizabeth (Neville) of Arlington, Washington, and Mary K Roberts (JD) of Granite Bay, California, her five grandchildren, Eddie, Maggie, Kyle, Griffin and Declan.

Born in St. Louis in 1924, Mrs. Renshaw attended Roosevelt High School and received a bachelor's degree in English from Washington University. Mrs. Renshaw taught immigrants English as a second language, as well as serving as the editor of a local bank newspaper prior to her meeting her husband, Edward Renshaw. After a marriage that spanned more than 50 years, Mr. Renshaw passed away in 2007.

Mrs. Renshaw was an active member of the Church of St Michael and St George, known for her kindness and humanity, and was a dedicated volunteer who was committed to donating both her time and her resources to those in need. An elegant and gracious host and an accomplished painter, Mrs. Renshaw traveled the world extensively with her husband. Her devotion to motherhood and her family was the primary focus in her life. She will be dearly missed by all.

Services: Memorial services will be held at the Church of St. Michael & St. George at a time to be determined by the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Patch Neighborhood Center (division of Grace Hill), 7926 Minnesota, St. Louis, Missouri, 63111.

