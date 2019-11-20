St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
(636) 227-5511
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
9:30 AM
SCHRADER Funeral Home
14960 Manchester Road at Holloway
Ballwin, MO
Service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anselm Parish
Creve Coeur, MO
Mary Rita Lischwe

Mary Rita Lischwe Obituary

Lischwe, Mary Rita

(nee Wroble), baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Monday, November 18, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Herb Lischwe; dearest mother of Dan (Marlene), Tom (Jane), Joe (Nancy) and Tim (Sheila) Lischwe; dear grandmother of eight and great-grandmother of one; sister of Francis Norman (the late Jane) Wroble; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral from the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Saturday, November 23, 9:30 a.m. to St. Anselm Parish, Creve Coeur for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society c/o St. Anselm Parish. Visitation Friday, November 22 from 4-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 20, 2019
