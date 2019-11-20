|
Lischwe, Mary Rita
(nee Wroble), baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Monday, November 18, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Herb Lischwe; dearest mother of Dan (Marlene), Tom (Jane), Joe (Nancy) and Tim (Sheila) Lischwe; dear grandmother of eight and great-grandmother of one; sister of Francis Norman (the late Jane) Wroble; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.
Services: Funeral from the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Saturday, November 23, 9:30 a.m. to St. Anselm Parish, Creve Coeur for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society c/o St. Anselm Parish. Visitation Friday, November 22 from 4-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 20, 2019