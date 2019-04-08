St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Funeral
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
10:15 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Klages
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Rose Klages

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Rose Klages Obituary
Klages, Mary Rose (nee Pohl), baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Saturday, April 6, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Oscar Klages; loving mother of Nancy (Alfred) Smith and Pamela (Kirk) Sutherland ; dear step-mother of the late Valeras (Robert) Ollinger; our dear grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, cousin, friend and neighbor. Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Wednesday, April 10, 10:15 a.m. with Mass celebrated at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church 11 a.m. Interment Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to School Sisters of Notre Dame or Jesuits Central Southern.org. Visitation Tuesday, 4-9 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Download Now