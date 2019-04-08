|
|
Klages, Mary Rose (nee Pohl), baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Saturday, April 6, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Oscar Klages; loving mother of Nancy (Alfred) Smith and Pamela (Kirk) Sutherland ; dear step-mother of the late Valeras (Robert) Ollinger; our dear grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, cousin, friend and neighbor. Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Wednesday, April 10, 10:15 a.m. with Mass celebrated at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church 11 a.m. Interment Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to School Sisters of Notre Dame or Jesuits Central Southern.org. Visitation Tuesday, 4-9 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 8, 2019