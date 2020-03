Finney, Mary Sue

Passed away at age 95, on February 24, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, John S. Finney ("Jack"). Survivors include her daughter, Susan, and her grandchildren, Matthew and Mark.

Services: A memorial service will be held at Laclede Groves at 11:00 a.m. on March 19, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Opera Theatre of STL or Shepherd's Center.