Heaney, Mary Teresa On April 30, 2019, God, the Almighty Father, called his daughter Mary Teresa (nee Finn) Heaney into eternal rest and called her home into His waiting arms. Beloved wife of 45 years of Robert Michael Heaney, and loving mother to Shannon (Ben) Terrill and Kevin P. Heaney. Daughter of the late Lily McElroy Finn of Ireland and Leo Joseph Finn. Sister to John (JoAnn) Finn of Aberdeen, MS and Leo (Sandra) Finn of Cullman, AL. Daughter-in-law to Hugh Joseph Heaney and Alice Veronica Heaney. Dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin, sister-in-law, friend to anyone who was shone upon by her smile. Services: A memorial Mass will be held at a later date at St. Anselm Parish, 500 S. Mason Rd. 63141. In continued selfsacrifice, Mrs. Mary Heaney has donated her body to Saint Louis University Medical School. She was an active volunteer at Mercy Hospital for over 25 years. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made in Mary's memory to or St. Louis Ovarian Cancer Awareness (SLOCA). Kriegshauser Brothers

