|
|
Mall, Mary Terese (nee Husmann), fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Harold Mall; dear mother of Michael (Barb) Mall, Patrice (Dan) Martin, Kathryn (Steven) Hrdlicka and Carolyn (Virgil) Swenson; dear grandmother of Sarah (Chris), Lisa, Andrew (Jessica) and Daniel (Tyson); dear great-grandmother of James, Charlotte and David; our dear aunt, great-aunt and friend. Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Monday, March 25, 9:30 a.m. to St. Mark Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Mrs. Mall was a proud graduate of St. John's School of Nursing. Masses preferred. Visitation Sunday, 3-7 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 22, 2019