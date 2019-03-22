St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Mall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Terese Mall

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Terese Mall Obituary
Mall, Mary Terese (nee Husmann), fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Harold Mall; dear mother of Michael (Barb) Mall, Patrice (Dan) Martin, Kathryn (Steven) Hrdlicka and Carolyn (Virgil) Swenson; dear grandmother of Sarah (Chris), Lisa, Andrew (Jessica) and Daniel (Tyson); dear great-grandmother of James, Charlotte and David; our dear aunt, great-aunt and friend. Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Monday, March 25, 9:30 a.m. to St. Mark Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Mrs. Mall was a proud graduate of St. John's School of Nursing. Masses preferred. Visitation Sunday, 3-7 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Download Now