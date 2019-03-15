St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
9:15 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church
Resources
Obituary

Mary Teschner Obituary
Teschner, Mary (nee Riley), fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church and entered into her heavenly reward on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at the age of 98. She was married to the late Charles F. Teschner; mother of 8 children, the late Charles F. Teschner Jr., Mary (Charlie) Freshman, the late John E. Teschner, Alice (Tom) Wohlgemuth, Jim (Richard) Teschner, Joan (Bob) Robben, Jean (Tom) O'Neal and Thomas M. (Sue) Teschner; adoring grandmother of 17 and great-grandmother of 29; our dearest sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many especially her second family at St. Joseph's Apartments. Mary was a long time member of the St. Joan of Arc Ladies Sodality. Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Monday, March 18 at 9:15 to St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment at Calvary Cemetery. Donations may be made to a appreciated. Visitation Sunday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 15, 2019
