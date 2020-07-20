1/1
Mary Thomas Tsichlis
Tsichlis, Mary Thomas

Passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Angelo Tsichlis; loving mother of Gloria Bouras (Nick), Christine Tsichlis and Penny Tsichlis; dearest grandmother of James and Jason Bouras; cherished sister of Frosene Georgeson (Menas); dear aunt, sister-in-law, cousin and friend.

Mary enjoyed spending time with her family and treasured friends.

Services: The Funeral Service will be conducted at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 4967 Forest Park Blvd., on Tuesday, July 21, at 11:00 a.m. (Those attending must wear masks). Private interment. The service will be streamed live on the church's YouTube website. Please visit https://m.youtube.com/user/stnicholasgreek. In lieu of flowers, if desired memorials may be made to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church or to the charity of one's choice.

Due to Covid-19, a celebration of Mary's life will be held at a future date.

Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church
Funeral services provided by
Lupton Chapel - St. Louis
7233 Delmar Blvd.
St. Louis, MO 63130
314-721-1870
