Ries, Mary Thomson

Mary was born in St. Louis on April 22, 1930 and lived there, with winters in Arizona, until she and her husband, Andy, moved to Seattle in 2007 to be near their children. She was predeceased by Andy in 2013 after 62 years of marriage and by her daughter Martha in 2015.

Mary and Andy were married in St. Louis in 1951. Both were graduates of St. Louis University where they first met, and they were very active in the Catholic Church and the civic community in St. Louis, Scottsdale, and then Seattle.

Mary had a knack for making friends wherever she went. She loved a good party and good food and good friends. She had a great sense of humor and was the life of many a party.

Mary was a life-long bridge player who was very close to becoming a bridge master. She enjoyed teaching others how to play bridge at her ParkShore residence, where she lived the last four years of her life. The good friends she made there enriched her last years.

Mary is survived by her children: Victoria, Melissa, Franci, Margaret, and Andrew, her ten grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. She was loved by family and by many friends throughout her life. She will be missed by all.

Services: The funeral mass will be at St. Joseph Church in Seattle at 11am on Friday, January 31. Donations may be made in Mary's name to St. Louis University. Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com

