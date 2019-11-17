Csengody, Mary V.

(nee Chapo) fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Nov. 9, 2019 at age 97. Beloved wife of the late Julius Csengody, Sr.; mother - Gabor (Pat) Csengody, the late Dennis Csengody, Steve (Mary) Csengody, Tom (Susan) Csengody, Agnes (Dan) Keating and Judi (Greg) Mattingly; grandmother of 14; great-grandmother of 8; sister of Joseph (Anna) Chapo and the late Julius (Marika) Chapo; cousin, aunt and great-aunt in the U.S. and Hungary.

Services: Funeral Mass Tue., Nov. 26, 2019 - 10:00 a.m. - St. Mary of Victories Church, 744 South 3rd St., St. Louis, MO. Donations or Mass intensions to St. Mary of Victories Church by check or online at https://bit.ly/2ObWeCY.