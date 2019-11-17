Mary V. Csengody

Service Information
St. Mary of Victories Historic Church
744 S. 3rd St
St. Louis, MO 63102
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary of Victories Church
744 South 3rd St.
St. Louis, MO
Obituary
Csengody, Mary V.

(nee Chapo) fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Nov. 9, 2019 at age 97. Beloved wife of the late Julius Csengody, Sr.; mother - Gabor (Pat) Csengody, the late Dennis Csengody, Steve (Mary) Csengody, Tom (Susan) Csengody, Agnes (Dan) Keating and Judi (Greg) Mattingly; grandmother of 14; great-grandmother of 8; sister of Joseph (Anna) Chapo and the late Julius (Marika) Chapo; cousin, aunt and great-aunt in the U.S. and Hungary.

Services: Funeral Mass Tue., Nov. 26, 2019 - 10:00 a.m. - St. Mary of Victories Church, 744 South 3rd St., St. Louis, MO. Donations or Mass intensions to St. Mary of Victories Church by check or online at https://bit.ly/2ObWeCY.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 17, 2019
