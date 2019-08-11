|
Dreckshage, Mary V.
(nee Healey), fortified with the sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Saturday, August 3, 2019. Beloved wife of the late George O. Dreckshage; dear mother of Terry, Todd (Tina) and Ted (Laura) Dreckshage; loving grandmother of Anthony, Andrew, Alex, Christine and David; dear great-grandmother of Austin, Kyla and Sydney; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.
Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Road, on Tues. Aug, 13, 10:30 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Contributions to , appreciated. Visitation Monday 4:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 11, 2019