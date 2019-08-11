St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Funeral
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
Kutis South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
Mary V. Dreckshage

Mary V. Dreckshage Obituary

Dreckshage, Mary V.

(nee Healey), fortified with the sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Saturday, August 3, 2019. Beloved wife of the late George O. Dreckshage; dear mother of Terry, Todd (Tina) and Ted (Laura) Dreckshage; loving grandmother of Anthony, Andrew, Alex, Christine and David; dear great-grandmother of Austin, Kyla and Sydney; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Road, on Tues. Aug, 13, 10:30 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Contributions to , appreciated. Visitation Monday 4:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 11, 2019
