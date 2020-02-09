St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, St. Louis City Chapel
2906 Gravois Avenue
St. Louis, MO 63118
314-772-3000
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church
4767 Forest Park Blvd.
St. Louis, MO
View Map
Service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church
4767 Forest Park Blvd.
St. Louis, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Psaris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Veronica Psaris

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Veronica Psaris Obituary

Psaris, Mary Veronica

(nee Fortner), Entered into God's presence, Monday, February 3, 2020 at the age of 82 in Jackson, MS. Married for 62 years to her beloved husband Nicholas Peter Psaris. Loving mother of Mary (Tim) Orf, Anne (Dan) Kazanas, Dianna Psaris, Nina (Jason) Brown and Nicholas Psaris Jr. Dearest grandmother of 8 and great-grandmother of 3; dear sister of Fr. Mark Fortner, SCJ, John (Patricia) Fortner, Richard (Bernadette) Fortner and the late Harvey Fortner Jr.; our dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Mary was the recipient of the St. Michael's award for distinguished service to the Greek Orthodox Church. Past president of the Daughter's of Penelope St. Louis Chapter of the Order of AHEPA, and past president of the Greek Ladies Philoptochos Society.

Services: Visitation at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 4967 Forest Park Ave., St. Louis, MO 63108 on Monday, February 10 from 10:00 a.m. until service at 12 noon. Interment St. Matthew Cemetery. KUTIS CITY CHAPEL SERVICE.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, St. Louis City Chapel
Download Now