Psaris, Mary Veronica
(nee Fortner), Entered into God's presence, Monday, February 3, 2020 at the age of 82 in Jackson, MS. Married for 62 years to her beloved husband Nicholas Peter Psaris. Loving mother of Mary (Tim) Orf, Anne (Dan) Kazanas, Dianna Psaris, Nina (Jason) Brown and Nicholas Psaris Jr. Dearest grandmother of 8 and great-grandmother of 3; dear sister of Fr. Mark Fortner, SCJ, John (Patricia) Fortner, Richard (Bernadette) Fortner and the late Harvey Fortner Jr.; our dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.
Mary was the recipient of the St. Michael's award for distinguished service to the Greek Orthodox Church. Past president of the Daughter's of Penelope St. Louis Chapter of the Order of AHEPA, and past president of the Greek Ladies Philoptochos Society.
Services: Visitation at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 4967 Forest Park Ave., St. Louis, MO 63108 on Monday, February 10 from 10:00 a.m. until service at 12 noon. Interment St. Matthew Cemetery. KUTIS CITY CHAPEL SERVICE.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 9, 2020