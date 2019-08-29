Mary Vetter

Guest Book
  • "My Aunt Mary Jane had the BEST sense of humor. She was very..."
    - Katie Linder
Service Information
Hutchens-Stygar Funeral and Cremation Center
5987 Mid Rivers Mall Dr.
St. Charles, MO
63304
(636)-936-1300
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hutchens-Stygar Funeral and Cremation Center
5987 Mid Rivers Mall Dr.
St. Charles, MO 63304
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Dardenne - Chapel
7701 Hwy N.
Dardenne Prairie, MO
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Vetter, Mary

(nee Donley), 90, fortified with the sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. Beloved wife of Jack Vetter of 50 years before his passing in 2006. Loving mother of Mary Ann (Rich) Rodeman, Kathy Bisges, Patti Finnegan, Jack (Vicki) Vetter, and Susan Glore; cherished grandmother of 12; treasured great-grandmother of 6; dear sister of Anne Marie Barks and Jimmy Donley; dear aunt, cousin, and friend.

Mary enjoyed traveling and Cardinals Baseball. She loved her family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Services: Procession from Hutchens-Stygar Funeral & Cremation Center, 5987 Mid Rivers Mall Dr., (St. Charles) on Friday, August 30, 2019 to Immaculate Conception Dardenne - Chapel, 7701 Hwy N., (Dardenne Prairie) for a 10:00 a.m. Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the , or the . VISITATION Thursday, August 29, 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Hutchens-Stygar. www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 29, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.