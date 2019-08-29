Vetter, Mary

(nee Donley), 90, fortified with the sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. Beloved wife of Jack Vetter of 50 years before his passing in 2006. Loving mother of Mary Ann (Rich) Rodeman, Kathy Bisges, Patti Finnegan, Jack (Vicki) Vetter, and Susan Glore; cherished grandmother of 12; treasured great-grandmother of 6; dear sister of Anne Marie Barks and Jimmy Donley; dear aunt, cousin, and friend.

Mary enjoyed traveling and Cardinals Baseball. She loved her family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Services: Procession from Hutchens-Stygar Funeral & Cremation Center, 5987 Mid Rivers Mall Dr., (St. Charles) on Friday, August 30, 2019 to Immaculate Conception Dardenne - Chapel, 7701 Hwy N., (Dardenne Prairie) for a 10:00 a.m. Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the , or the . VISITATION Thursday, August 29, 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Hutchens-Stygar. www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com