Ray, Mary Virginia (nee Sims) Friday, May 3, 2019. Fortified With The Sacraments Of Holy Mother Church. Beloved wife of the late Robert A. Ray; loving sister of John (Dorothy) Sims, and the late Martha Schaeffer, Charles Randolph Sims, Thomas Sims, Barbara Bueckendorf and Alice Tschudin. And her beloved pride and joy Chyanne the dog. Our dear aunt, great-aunt, great-great-aunt, and friend to many. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to Stray Rescue of St. Louis, 2320 Pine Street, St. Louis, MO 63103, or to , 4400 Clayton Avenue, St. Louis, Mo. 63110. Services: A Memorial Gathering will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, from 12:00 pm until time of Memorial Service at 1:00 pm at the Stygar Florissant Chapel and Cremation Center, 13980 New Halls Ferry Rd., Florissant.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 6, 2019