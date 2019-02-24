Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Mellow, Mary Virginia Roberts 89 years old, of St. Louis, Missouri passed away on February 19, 2019. She was the beloved daughter of Hugh Cincaide Roberts and Aura Antrim Roberts. She is preceded in death by her son, James Kuhn Mellow, Jr. and her brother, Hugh Cincaide Roberts, Jr. She is survived by her husband, James Kuhn Mellow; children, Ann Mellow Fleckenstein (Scot), Lucy Mellow Bangs (Leo Giebel), and Thomas Edward Mellow (Lauralyn); five grandchildren, Stephen Bangs, David Bangs, Sarah Fleckenstein, Emily Mellow, and Madalyn Mellow, and her sister-in-law, Phyllis Kriegh Roberts. Mary Virginia was born on May 11, 1929 in St. Louis, Missouri. She attended Rossman School, Mary Institute, Sweet Briar College, and graduated from Washington University in 1951 with a Bachelor of Arts degree. She was a member of Pi Beta Phi Sorority and served as the Missouri Beta chapter president. Mary Virginia married James Kuhn Mellow in 1954, and they recently celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary. She was active in volunteer work including KETC, Missouri Historical Society, Parent Associations of Mary Institute and St. Louis Country Day School, and Chairman of the first Book Fair at Mary Institute. Mary Virginia enjoyed arts and crafts including tole painting, creating miniature rooms, and needlepointing. She enjoyed many hours of studying French at The Alliance Française. She was a lifelong reader. She and her family spent over 50 summers at Crystal Lake in Michigan. She was a wonderful daughter, sister, wife, mother and friend to many. Mary Virginia and her family extend our thanks to Dr. Elaine M. Majerus, Dr. Meagan A. Jacoby, the 7th floor angel-nurses at the Barnes-Jewish Hospital Center for Advanced Medicine, and the Barnes-Jewish oncology floor 9800/ angel-nurses in the Parkview Tower. Services: A Memorial Service will be held at Ladue Chapel Presbyterian Church, 9450 Clayton Road, St. Louis, MO on Friday, April 26th at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Nine Network of Public Media, 3655 Olive Street, St. Louis, Missouri 63108, Benzie Area Christian Neighbors (BACN) (





7233 Delmar Blvd.

St. Louis , MO 63130

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from Feb. 24 to Feb. 27, 2019

Donations Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

