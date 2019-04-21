Mellow, Mary Virginia Roberts 89 years old, of St. Louis, Missouri passed away on February 19, 2019. Services: A Memorial Service will be held at Ladue Chapel Presbyterian Church, 9450 Clayton Road, St. Louis, MO on Friday, April 26th at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Nine Network of Public Media, 3655 Olive Street, St. Louis, Missouri 63108, Benzie Area Christian Neighbors (BACN) (benziebacn.org) P.O. Box 93, Benzonia, Michigan 49616, or a . A SERVICE OF THE LUPTON CHAPEL
