Walde, Mary Virginia

(nee Brown), Friday, July 24, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph A. Walde; dear mother of Cheryl (Al) Kotovsky, Diane Walde and Stephen (Roberta) Walde; loving grandmother of Michael (Shana) Kotovsky, Angela (Brian) Cross, Deborah (Joseph) Lindell, Ryan Walde and Sarah Walde; loving great-grandmother of Ethan, Audrey, Alex, Nicky, Julia, Colin, Ava, Mason and Olivia; dear sister of the late Florence Bresler, Vivian Campbell, Russell Brown, Robert Brown and Claude (survived by Georgia) Brown; our dear aunt and friend.

Services: Visitation at Mary Mother of The Church (5901 Kerth Rd. 63128), Friday, July 31, 11 a.m. until Mass at 12 noon. Masks required. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Kutis South County service.