Vogele, Mary of Saint Charles, MO, passed away at the age of 69 on Thursday, May 14, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Sylvia Davis; her four siblings; and her grandson. Mary is survived by her beloved husband, Don Vogele; her children, Missey (Jim) Unger and Pam (Dennis) Ballheimer; her grandchildren, Tara, Kaitlyn, and Britney Rice, Tyler and Brandon Unger, Julie (Dennis) Coffman, and Michelle Ballheimer; her great-grandchildren, Annabelle, Piper, Parker, and Brooklyn; and her nine siblings. Mary retired from the St. Charles School district after serving forty-two years as a bus driver and was the former owner of the Duchesne Bar and Grill in St. Charles. She was a huge fan of the St. Louis Cardinals with the distinction of being a season ticket holder for twenty-five years with a seat right near the Cardinals bullpen. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Memorial contributions in Mary's name may be made to the American Diabetes Association. The family is being served by Baue Funeral Homes. Services: Visitation Tuesday, May 19, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm with Funeral to follow at 2:00, Baue St. Charles 620 Jefferson St. Call 636-940-1000 or visit Baue.com
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 17, 2020.