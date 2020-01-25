Angevine, Mary Walker

Mary Walker Angevine, 90, passed away peacefully Saturday, January 18th.

She was born to Bill and Louise Walker, on October 26th 1929 in Franklin County, Ohio. Mary taught in the Pataskala, Ohio school district for many years and is remembered fondly by her students.

Mary and Howard Angevine (dec.) are survived by three children, Debbie Hertz, Bill Angevine, and Dora Angevine. Her youngest child, Leon, predeceased her. She is also survived by four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren in St. Louis.

A remembrance service will be held by the family at a future date.