Wallach, Mary Jeanette (nee Barnes), passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019 at the age of 83. Beloved wife of the late Raymond E. Wallach (2018); dear mother of Mark (Phyllis) Trolinger of Park Hills and Beth (Larry) Mitchell of Dittmer and the late Stephen Trolinger and Thomas Hogan; step-mother of Wally Wallach of Kirkwood; dear grandmother of Travis, Sara, Emmily, Kevin, Michael, Lisa and the late Stacy Hogan; proud great-grandmother of Taylor, Tori, Kaydence, Henry and Cecelia; sister of William Barnes of Denton, TX, James Newton (Evelyn) Barnes of St. Louis, Charlotte (Walter) Lewis of Ballwin, Vicky Barnes of Pacific, Terry (Don) Warnecke of Ballwin and the late William Bud Barnes Jr., Eileen Bukowsky, Mildred Jean Fleming-Taylor and Betty Cornelli; dear aunt, great-aunt, other relatives and friend to many. Services: A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the SCHRADER Funeral Home - Eureka, 108 N. Central Avenue, Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. Interment will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery at 2:15 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The . or The . Visitation Thursday 10 a.m.12:30 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 10, 2019