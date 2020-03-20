Pezold, Sister Mary William, C.PP.S.

Monday, March 16, 2020, baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, beloved daughter of the late Herman and Barbara (Neuroth) Pezold-Keim. Proceeded in death by her brother Donald and sister-in-law Patricia Pezold, and sister Bernice and brother-in-law, Dr. J.W. Giesler. Survived by nieces and nephews, dear friends and Sisters in Christ.

Services: There will be a private burial service for Sister Mary William Pezold and a Memorial Mass at a later date. Contributions to the Sisters of the Most Precious Blood, 204 North Main, O'Fallon, MO 63366-2299.