Sister Mary William Pezold C.PP.S.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sister Mary William Pezold C.PP.S..
Obituary
Send Flowers

Pezold, Sister Mary William, C.PP.S.

Monday, March 16, 2020, baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, beloved daughter of the late Herman and Barbara (Neuroth) Pezold-Keim. Proceeded in death by her brother Donald and sister-in-law Patricia Pezold, and sister Bernice and brother-in-law, Dr. J.W. Giesler. Survived by nieces and nephews, dear friends and Sisters in Christ.

Services: There will be a private burial service for Sister Mary William Pezold and a Memorial Mass at a later date. Contributions to the Sisters of the Most Precious Blood, 204 North Main, O'Fallon, MO 63366-2299.


logo
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.