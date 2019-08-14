Kirchner, MaryAnn

(nee Sommers) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on August 10, 2019 at the age of 77. Beloved wife of the late Stephan Kirchner; beloved mother of Kathy (Tony) Garcia, Kris Kirchner, and Karen (Ron) Edgeston; beloved grandmother of Hannah (Alex) Gallagher, and Chloe and Daniel Garcia, and soon to be great-grandmother of Addison Gallagher. Beloved daughter of the late Henry and Hazel Sommers and daughter-in-law of the late Stefan and Maria Kirchner. Beloved sister of the late Dorothy (Lou) Kaiser, the late Harry (survived by Jo) Sommers, and Pat (Joe) Darcy and sister-in-law of John, Frank, and Mary Kirchner and Elizabeth (Mike) Whitmore. Our dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin, and friend to many, especially her life-long friends in Girls Club. MaryAnn was a member of the St. Ann's Sodality. She donated her body to St. Louis University.

Services: Memorial Mass at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 4200 Delor Street at 12 noon on August 17, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. John's St. Vincent de Paul Society (4200 Delor Street, 63116) or the Humane Society of Missouri.