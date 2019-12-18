|
Lachenicht, MaryAnn Kathleen
(nee Novak) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Monday, December 16, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Henry Lachenicht; loving father of Karen (Kevin) Hoffman, Tony (Becky) Lachenicht, Tim (Laura) Lachenicht; dear grandmother of 7 and great-grandmother of 9; dear sister of Joseph Lachenicht; dear sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.
Services: Visitation at St. Simon Apostle Church, 11011 Mueller Rd., Thursday, December 19, 9:30 a.m. until the funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Backstoppers or Ronald McDonald House. A KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 18, 2019