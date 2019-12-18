St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Resources
More Obituaries for MaryAnn Lachenicht
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MaryAnn Lachenicht

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MaryAnn Lachenicht Obituary

Lachenicht, MaryAnn Kathleen

(nee Novak) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Monday, December 16, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Henry Lachenicht; loving father of Karen (Kevin) Hoffman, Tony (Becky) Lachenicht, Tim (Laura) Lachenicht; dear grandmother of 7 and great-grandmother of 9; dear sister of Joseph Lachenicht; dear sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Visitation at St. Simon Apostle Church, 11011 Mueller Rd., Thursday, December 19, 9:30 a.m. until the funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Backstoppers or Ronald McDonald House. A KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MaryAnn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Download Now