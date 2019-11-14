Strehl-Coleman, Maryann

Thursday, November 7, 2019. Fortified With The Sacraments Of Holy Mother Church. Loving daughter of the late Robert Strehl and Maryann Gieseking. Loving wife of Louis Coleman. Cherished mother of Kimberly (Norval) Cage and Christopher Guin. Loving "MawMaw" of Jordyn Cage and Donovan Cage. Loving sister of Robert (Carol) Strehl, Barbara (the late Edward) McGuire, and the late Linda (Jerry) Cardwell. Loving sister-in-law of Erma Brown. Our dear step-mother, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and dear friend to many.

Services: A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 2:00 p.m. at the Stygar Florissant Chapel and Cremation Center, 13980 New Halls Ferry Road, Florissant.