Maryann Strehl-Coleman

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maryann Strehl-Coleman.
Service Information
Stygar Funeral Homes - Florissant Chapel
13980 New Halls Ferry Rd.
Florissant, MO
63033
(314)-830-1500
Obituary
Send Flowers

Strehl-Coleman, Maryann

Thursday, November 7, 2019. Fortified With The Sacraments Of Holy Mother Church. Loving daughter of the late Robert Strehl and Maryann Gieseking. Loving wife of Louis Coleman. Cherished mother of Kimberly (Norval) Cage and Christopher Guin. Loving "MawMaw" of Jordyn Cage and Donovan Cage. Loving sister of Robert (Carol) Strehl, Barbara (the late Edward) McGuire, and the late Linda (Jerry) Cardwell. Loving sister-in-law of Erma Brown. Our dear step-mother, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and dear friend to many.

Services: A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 2:00 p.m. at the Stygar Florissant Chapel and Cremation Center, 13980 New Halls Ferry Road, Florissant.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details