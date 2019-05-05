Palmer, Maryclare (nee Yager), died on Monday, April 8, 2019, at the age of 93. Maryclare was a passionate, determined and strong woman, who loved her five daughters and their families, her friends, her cats, and an occasional gin martini. Maryclare worked most of her life, beginning in high school and then with the B-29 Modification Center in Denver, then jobs in California and Washington, D.C., including 3 years with the Library of Congress. She worked for 21 years with Western Union, where she was a proud union member. Maryclare volunteered at the Fabulous Fox Theatre, St. Joan of Arc's Sodality and the Red Cross. She was the beloved mother of Julie (late Len) Barker, Kate (Dean) Yannias, Toni Palmer, Terri (Gabe) Aprati, and Tina (Adrian) Vesper; loving grandmother of 8 and great-grandmother of 5. Services: Memorial Mass on Friday, May 17th, 11 a.m. at St. Joan of Arc Parish, 5800 Oleatha Ave, St. Louis, MO 63139. Visitation Friday, May 17th from 10 a.m. until time of Mass at St. Joan of Arc. The main church entry is on Pernod Ave. Inurnment to follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. If desired, in lieu of flowers, donations in Maryclare's name may be made to the Sodality of St. Joan of Arc, the South City Family YMCA, or the Missouri Botanical Garden. www.hoffmeistercolonial.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 5, 2019