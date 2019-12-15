Maryilyn K. Abkemeier

Obituary
Abkemeier, Maryilyn K.

Resting in the Arms of Jesus, Thurs., Dec, 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Luke Raymond; dear mother of Luke, Mark, Ursula (Steve) and John (Jacqueline); dear sister of the late Russell Knox (Joal), Tom Knox (Michele); dear sister-in-law of Joan Trull; grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend. Member of Friends of Rural Parish Workers, retired realtor, Ursuline Academy graduate.

Services: Funeral Mass celebrated at St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church on Sat., Dec. 21, at 12:00 noon. In lieu of flowers contributions to Rural Parish Workers of Christ the King, or Our Lady's Inn appreciated. KRIEGSHAUSER BROTHERS


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 15, 2019
