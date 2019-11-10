Curran, MaryLee A.

(nee Venneman) Wednesday,

October 30, 2019. Beloved wife of Norman Curran for 50 years; beloved mother of Mark (Kerry) and Steve (Jennifer) Curran; dearest MawMaw of Andy, Maggie, David and Paul; dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Memorial Mass at Queen of All Saints Church, 6603 Christopher Dr., (63129), on Saturday, November 16, 10 a.m. Concludes at church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 2761 Telegraph Rd., (63125) appreciated.