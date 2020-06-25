Marylou Elizabeth Burkhalter
Burkhalter, Marylou Elizabeth

nee Wolfer, died peacefully on June 18 in Webster Groves at the age of 90.

Marylou is survived by children Barbara, Patricia, and Douglas Burkhalter, and grandchildren Paul and Jillian Schuette. She is preceded in death by husband Rev. Dr. Donald Burkhalter.

Marylou was born in Spring Valley, IL and attended Northwestern University. She was an accomplished pianist, a dedicated public school music teacher, and a devoted church choir director. She believed that anybody could learn how to sing.

Services: Service at Baue Funeral Home, 620 Jefferson Street, St. Charles, on Friday, June 26. Vis. 4-7pm, service to follow at 7pm. Contact (636) 940-1000 or visit Baue.com for more information. Donations can be made to the St. Louis Children's Choir.




Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baue Funeral Home - St. Charles
620 Jefferson St
St. Charles, MO 63301
(636) 940-1000
