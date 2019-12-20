Suess, Maryloy

(nee Ronat) age 82 of St. Louis, MO, passed away Sat., Dec. 14, 2019, at 8:54 p.m. in Maryland Heights, MO. She was born December 22, 1936 in St. Louis, the daughter of Loyd and Bernice Ronat (Cooper). Maryloy is survived by her children Deborah Baldini and husband, Eric and Jeffrey Suess and wife, Karen Mason. She was beloved by six grandchildren, Elliot, Andrea, Matthew and wife Addison, Alexandra, Mason, and Caroline. She is also survived by her brother "Duke" Marlin Ronat. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister-in-law Martha Ronat.

Services: Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sat., Dec. 21, 2019 at the Donnell - Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville, IL. Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until service time at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to UNICEF.