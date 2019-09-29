St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
Raniero, Maryrose

(nee: Prewett) age 81, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Friday September 27, 2019. Loving wife of John Raniero for 63 years; beloved mother of John (Kathleen) and Edward (Kathy) Raniero; dear grandma of 5, and great grandma of 7; sister, sister in law, aunt, cousin and friend. She co-founded and was very involved with the Cheltenham Neighborhood Association for 50 years.

Services: Funeral at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd. on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 at 10 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday 4-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 29, 2019
