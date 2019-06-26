Mato Lozina

Service Information
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home
4830 Lemay Ferry Rd
St. Louis, MO 63129
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Croatian Catholic Church
Obituary
Lozina, Mato joined his brother Pero and their parents in Heaven on June 21, 2019. He was an amazing man, loved by all for his big laugh, kind smile and infinite words of wisdom. He is survived by his wife Grozda, his sons Mario and Robert, his brother Drago and his loving grandchildren. Services: Visitation Friday 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS FUNERAL HOMES-South County (4830 Lemay Ferry Rd.). Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. Saturday at St. Joseph Croatian Catholic Church. Interment Resurrection Cemetery

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 26, 2019
