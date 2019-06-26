Lozina, Mato joined his brother Pero and their parents in Heaven on June 21, 2019. He was an amazing man, loved by all for his big laugh, kind smile and infinite words of wisdom. He is survived by his wife Grozda, his sons Mario and Robert, his brother Drago and his loving grandchildren. Services: Visitation Friday 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS FUNERAL HOMES-South County (4830 Lemay Ferry Rd.). Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. Saturday at St. Joseph Croatian Catholic Church. Interment Resurrection Cemetery
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 26, 2019