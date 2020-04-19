Thornton, Matthew P. Matt Thornton, age 57, of Forsyth, MO and Bridgeton, MO passed away March 20, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. Born December 21, 1962 in St. Louis, Mo. the son of Clarence "Ed" and the late Antoinette "Toni" Thornton. Matt had been a resident of the Forsyth area for many years and was a painting contractor. He was also a member of the Freedom Fellowship in Branson, Mo. Survivors are his wife: Rhonda Roeder Thornton. Two daughters: Sydney Thornton and Ashley (Kip) Mathena; eight brothers Tom (Reenie), Rick (Moira), Dave (Regina ), Jim (Camille), Bill (Julie ), John (Robin), Chris (Maggie), Mark (Christy) Thornton. Grandfather of Landri, Ellis and Gibson. Matt was preceded in death by a niece, Kayla Thornton and a sister-in-law, Terri Thornton. Our dear uncle, nephew, cousin and friend to many. Services: A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donation info may be found at colliersfuneralhome.com
Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2020.