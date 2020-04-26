Matthew Edward Veatch
1985 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Matthew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Veatch, Matthew Edward of St. Louis, Missouri was born August 18, 1985 in St. Louis, Missouri and died Friday, April 17th, 2020 in St. Louis at the age of 34. He is preceded in death by his brother, Andrew Veatch. He is survived by his parents, Michael & Nancy Veatch of Winchester, Missouri and Laura and Chris Veremakis of St. Louis, Missouri, his five (5) siblings, Anthony Eads, Mehra Veremakis, Ian Veremakis, Evan Veremakis and Anya Veremakis, his grandmother, Georgia "Memaw" Veatch of St. Louis, Missouri and many other aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Memorial contributions in memory of Matthew are encouraged to St. Louis Area Foodbank at www.stlfoodbank.org or may be mailed to: 70 Corporate Woods Drive, St. Louis, MO 63044. Services: Due to current CDC, State and Local Health agency safe gathering guidelines, all services are Private including Interment at Oak Hill Cemetery. Arrangements through CHAPEL HILL MORTUARY, 10301 Big Bend Road, Kirkwood, MO 63122. Family and friends are able to share and review stories, photos and condolences online at www.stlfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Chapel Hill Mortuary- Oak Hill Cemetery
10301 Big Bend Rd
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-8228
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved