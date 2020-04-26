Veatch, Matthew Edward of St. Louis, Missouri was born August 18, 1985 in St. Louis, Missouri and died Friday, April 17th, 2020 in St. Louis at the age of 34. He is preceded in death by his brother, Andrew Veatch. He is survived by his parents, Michael & Nancy Veatch of Winchester, Missouri and Laura and Chris Veremakis of St. Louis, Missouri, his five (5) siblings, Anthony Eads, Mehra Veremakis, Ian Veremakis, Evan Veremakis and Anya Veremakis, his grandmother, Georgia "Memaw" Veatch of St. Louis, Missouri and many other aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Memorial contributions in memory of Matthew are encouraged to St. Louis Area Foodbank at www.stlfoodbank.org or may be mailed to: 70 Corporate Woods Drive, St. Louis, MO 63044. Services: Due to current CDC, State and Local Health agency safe gathering guidelines, all services are Private including Interment at Oak Hill Cemetery. Arrangements through CHAPEL HILL MORTUARY, 10301 Big Bend Road, Kirkwood, MO 63122. Family and friends are able to share and review stories, photos and condolences online at www.stlfuneral.com.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2020.