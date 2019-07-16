Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Matthew James Bahr. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Bahr, Matthew James Matthew James Bahr, passed away peacefully surrounded by his friends and family on July 11, 2019, one day shy of his 75th birthday. Matthew was preceded in death by his parents, Matthew and Ruby Bahr. Matt had a long successful career as a Respiratory Therapist. Matt spent his retirement years devoted to his loving wife, the late Barbara Phelan-Bahr, traveling frequently to Florida to spend time with their friends. They also loved spending much of their time with their family and having bar-b-que on their patio for everyone to enjoy. Matt is survived by his daughter, stepdaughter, stepsons, and grandchildren who all loved him so much. Matt is also survived by his childhood friends who are deeply saddened at his passing. The family wishes to thank all of the residents of Chesterfield Villas for the wonderful family they provided to Matt. Sincere appreciation also to Delmar Gardens Home Services and BJC LVAD team who always brightened his day with their stories and company. Your life was a blessing. Your memory a treasure. You are loved beyond words, and missed beyond measure. The family will be gathering to share some of our favorite memories, our stories, to laugh, to cry, and to remember a truly wonderful person who is greatly missed in the days to follow.

