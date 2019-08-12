Moore, Matthew Joseph

Matthew Joseph Moore passed away on August 9th, 2019 at the age of 33 after a two year struggle with brain cancer. Matt is survived by his beloved wife Lindsay (Ives) Moore, treasured daughter Poppy, parents Jack and Linda Moore, grandparent Jane Moore, brother Ryan Moore and his wife Ashley. He was a beloved nephew, cousin, son in law, brother in law, uncle and friend to many. He is preceded by his grandparents Marian Hilton, William Bilgere, and Leroy Moore.

Matt was a 2005 graduate of Lafayette High School and a 2009 graduate of Mizzou. Many remember him as a fun-loving, giant gentle soul. The thing Matt cherished most was the time he spent with family and friends. He was an avid Cardinals and Blues fan and was thrilled to experience their Stanley Cup winning season.

Matt battled tirelessly to see his precious daughter's second birthday and In Lindsay's words "enjoy being smart and pain free in heaven, today will forever be a day of joy and sorrow. One of my loves born and one of my loves gone." Matthew will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.

Services: Visitation will be Friday, Aug. 16, from 10:30-11:30 with the service beginning at 11:30 at Morningstar Church, 1600 Feise Rd, Dardenne Prairie, MO 63368. Celebration of life luncheon will be at Wild Acres Banquet Hall, 2500 Ashby Rd, Overland MO, 63114.