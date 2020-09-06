Matthew Longo

Longo, Matthew

88, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on September 3, 2020.

Beloved husband of Norma Longo (nee Luebbert); dear father of Joe (Stephanie) Longo, Tony (Lisa) Longo and the late Paula Moynihan; father in-law to Mike Moynihan grandfather of David (Amy) Lawrence, Daniel Moynihan, Camille (Doyle) Bohr, Haley Longo, Tony "Nino" Longo and Frank (Jill) Bock; great-grandfather of Andrew, Madelyn, Ava, Owen, Isayah, Selena, Frankie, Remi, Dante and Layla; dear brother to the late Geraldine Buzzetta.

Matthew was a die-hard New York Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers fan. He took great pride in taking care of his yard and garden.

Services: Procession from Hutchens-Stygar, 5987 Mid Rivers Mall Dr. St. Charles on Thurs (9/10)at 9:15 am to All Saints Catholic Church (St. Peters) for 10 am Mass. Visitation Wed (9/9) 4-8 pm. Memorials: American Cancer Society.

